BOSTON (WWLP) – A Los Angeles man was convicted for his role in connection with arranging sham marriages and submitting fraudulent green card applications for hundreds of non-citizens.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 42-year-old Engilbert Ulan, a Philippine national residing in Los Angeles, was convicted of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud. He was arrested and charged along with 11 others in April 2022 in connection with the marriage fraud “agency” operated by Marcialito “Mars” Benitez.

During Ulan’s involvement between approximately December 2019 and March 2022, the agency arranged over 300 sham marriages and submitted fraudulent immigration documents for over 300 clients. Foreign national clients were paired with U.S. citizens to stage fake wedding ceremonies performed by hired online officiants.

Ulan worked for the agency that arranged hundreds of sham marriages, including at least one foreign national who resided in Massachusetts. They prepared and submitted false petitions, applications, and other documents to substantiate the sham marriages and secure adjustment of clients’ immigration statuses for a fee of between $20,000 and $30,000 in cash.

PHOTOS: Staged wedding ceremonies

The agency would submit photos of clients with their immigration petitions of the fake wedding in front or prop decorations.

Ulan is scheduled sentencing for on March 6, 2024. He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

“Mr. Ulan played a key role in operating a fraudulent marriage “agency” that arranged over 300 sham marriages that aimed to subvert immigration laws. It was a systematic fraud on the U.S. government.” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Marriage fraud is a serious offense that undermines the foundation of our nation’s immigration system. Mr. Ulan and his co-conspirators not only exploited our immigration system for personal gain, but also compromised the United States’ principles of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens. The swift and decisive enforcement action taken in this case reflects our commitment to preserving the integrity of the immigration process and upholding the values that have defined this nation.”

“It is the utmost honor and privilege to become an American citizen, but Engilbert Ulan made an absolute sham of that process. Mr. Ulan and his co-conspirators broke immigration laws that are in place to protect public safety and created an unfair disadvantage for those seeking to earn their citizenship lawfully,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Today’s conviction should serve as a warning to others that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are united in our efforts to disrupt and dismantle large-scale criminal enterprises like this one that seek to circumvent our laws by fraudulent means.”

“For six years, this fraudster made thousands of dollars by operating a fake agency aimed at creating marriage fraud,” said Chad Plantz, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego. “The sham marriages and illicit immigration benefits discovered in this case wasted countless federal resources which delayed an unknown number of legitimate marriages between foreign nationals and U.S. citizens, and threatened national security by enabling individuals to remain in the country through deceit. HSI and our partnered agencies will dismantle organizations that look to exploit our nation’s immigration system.”