BOSTON (WWLP) – A 32-year-old woman who is accused of posing as a student in Boston Public Schools last year, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

New details revealed in court allege that between December 2021 and February 2023, Shelby Hewitt carried out an elaborate scheme to convince the school and the state that she was as young as 13 while also being employed at the Department of Children and Families as a social worker.

Court documents say that she used the identity of a real child in state custody and pretended to be a child traumatized with special education and emotional needs. Her attorney has described her as having significant mental health challenges.

The case is set to go to trial in the fall.