BOSTON (WWLP) – A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer’s name.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 65-year-old Jack Massarsky of Boston pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Massarsky was a dentist and a bookkeeper for a general dentist practice in Hyannis from 2015 to 2021. In 2015, Massarsky opened a secret bank account in the name of the practice and intercepted insurance reimbursement checks sent to the dentist’s office in the mail, depositing them into this secret account. It is believed he continued doing this for over five years, accumulating $1.2 million which was used by Massarsky for personal and family expenses.

The former dentist also used the dentistry practice’s name to defraud the United States. In July 2020, he submitted a fraudulent application to the Health Resources and Services Administration Provider Relief Fund (HRSA PRF), as the practice, obtaining over $52,000 in pandemic relief funds that were deposited into his secret bank account.

Massarsky is scheduled for sentencing on May 15. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.