BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman has been arrested and is facing felony charges for her actions during the January 6th Capitol riots.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington DC says 68-year-old Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday and will be charged with the following:

Civil disorder, a felony

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

According to court documents, law enforcement received a tip days after the riot that “Dr. Jacqueline Starer, MD, of Massachusetts” had attended the event. Detectives gathered images and surveillance footage showing Starer on the Capitol grounds that day.

Credit: US Attorney’s Office in DC

Video obtained shows Starer allegedly entering the East Rotunda doors around 2:51 p.m. that day. Body-worn cameras on a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer also recorded Starer allegedly striking an officer around 2:59 p.m. She is then seen leaving the Capitol around 3:06 p.m.

Starer is a practicing physician in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The FBI Boston Office-Worcester Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are still investigating this incident.

Since the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, more than 900 people have been arrested across the country from crimes related to the incident, and 270 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.