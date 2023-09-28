LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Lawrence has been reunited with their dogs that were missing for seven months.

The French bulldogs, named Malik and Potato, vanished in February. Their owners say they watched a stranger in a black SUV take the dogs after they’d run out of the house.

Earlier this week they miraculously resurfaced in Salem, New Hampshire. They say Malik was found with broken teeth and an injured eye and they believe Potato gave birth to puppies that may have been sold.

The family says stealing dogs is a cash cow for criminals but they’re still looking for answers. An investigation is ongoing.