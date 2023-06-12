BOSTON (WWLP) – A Brockton man was sentenced to prison for committing gun and drug offenses while on pretrial release for two pending state gun charges.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso, the leader of a Brockton-based drug-trafficking organization, was sentenced on Friday to 188 months in prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine

During the investigation, multiple locations were identified by Cardoso’s Snapchat, his food delivery account, and monitoring his GPS bracelet, where he oversaw narcotics being stored, prepared, or distributed.

During an October 2021 search of a Dedham location Cardoso operated and managed, police seized the following:

At least 2,000 grams of cocaine

At least 3,000 grams of fentanyl

At least 5,000 grams of methamphetamine

Drug packaging materials

Blender parts

Multiple respirators

Press equipment (including a hydraulic press, press plates and various symbols, logos and emblems for drug-labeling purposes)

Approximately $72,000

The following was seized from Cardoso’s apartment:

Firearm and ammunition

At least 20 cellphones

Over $26,000

An Audemars Piguet watch

A diamond pendant with the number “39”

When Cardoso was arrested, police seized over $6,000 as well as three additional cell phones.