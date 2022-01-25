Massachusetts eye doctor charged with falsely billing MassHealth

BOSTON (WWLP) – An optometrist from Carlisle was in indicted for falsely billing MassHealth for care he never provided to nursing home residents.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Attorney General’s office, 74-year-old Dr. Frederick J. Wagner, Jr. was indicted on one count each of Medicaid false claims, larceny over $1,200, and obstruction of a criminal investigation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Wagner billed MassHealth for services allegedly provided to nursing home residents during time periods in 2020 when nursing homes were maintaining strict records of all persons who entered their facilities due to COVID-19 protocols. However they did not have records of Dr. Wagner being present at their facilities.

Specifically, the AG’s Office alleges that Dr. Wagner fraudulently billed MassHealth for over $35,000 of services that were never provided. The AG’s office also alleges that Dr. Wagner billed for providing services to MassHealth members after they had already died.