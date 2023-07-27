BOSTON (WWLP) – A food truck owner was sentenced to prison for $1.5 million in a COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 56-year-old Loc Vo of Brighton was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,516,606 in restitution and forfeiture.

Vo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in January 2023 for filing fraudulent loan applications in order to obtain $1.5 million in pandemic relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Vo submitted loan applications on behalf of The Massachusetts-based food truck business, Smart Gourmet LLC, and Indy Publish, a dormant Maryland company under three Small Business Administration pandemic relief programs: the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. He additionally requested to commit approximately $1.5 million to use for rent, mortgage interest, payroll and utilities, among other eligible expenses.

According to charging documents, the relief funds Vo received were transferred mostly to brokerage accounts in his name to purchase shares in an electric car manufacturer, an internet marketplace company and a biotechnology company, among others.