BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man who posed with guns on Snapchat pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while under house arrest for four state firearm charges.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, in 2021 an investigation into the Heath Street gang identified 22-year-old Dumari Shakur Scarlett-Dixon as the owner of a Snapchat account posting numerous videos and images of himself in possession of firearms.

At the time, he was on pre-trial release for four separate state court cases of unlawful possession of a firearm and court-ordered home confinement with GPS monitoring at his grandmother’s residence in Weymouth.

A search warrant was executed in September 2021 and police seized a Bersa 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammunition, and blunts of marijuana (a Schedule I controlled substance) in Scarlett-Dixon’s bedroom at his grandmother’s house.

Scarlett-Dixon pleaded guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On January 11, 2024, he faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.