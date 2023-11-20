WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Managers of a Massachusetts home care company were arrested and arraigned in court in connection to an alleged scheme to defraud MassHealth of more than $1.6 million.

According to the Attorney General’s office, 39-year-old Bernice Codjia and 66-year-old Augustus Kormah, both of Worcester, were indicted as well as their company, Union Home Health Care Services, LLC (Union), last Wednesday. They have been charged with Medicaid False Claims. Codjia and the company were also charged with Larceny over $1,200.

Union is a Worcester-based group adult foster care company. The Attorney General’s office alleges that Union and Codjia allegedly used fraudulent forms to sign up MassHealth members and then bill MassHealth for services that were not authorized by a registered nurse, which is a requirement through MassHealth. It is also alleged that some of these services were never performed and some were during periods where members were already receiving treatment from different providers.

Codjia and Kormah have been ordered to surrender their passports and to not travel out of state, not be apart of billing to MassHealth, not hold any management role at any MassHealth provider and have no contact with former employees of Union and their patients/members.