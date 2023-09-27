BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Leominster man on charges stemming from his behavior on a plane in March.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was indicted on one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on March 6 after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door while aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then allegedly attempted to stab a flight attendant in the neck.

Prosecutors say approximately 45 minutes prior to landing, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit that a starboard side door located between the first class and coach sections of the aircraft was disarmed. A flight attendant found that the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position – approximately a quarter of the way towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position, and notified the captain and flight crew.

Another flight attendant reported seeing Torres near the door and believed Torres had tampered with the door. Torres was confronted about tampering with the door, to which he allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he had done so. According to court documents, the flight attendant then notified the captain that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and that the captain needed to land the aircraft as soon as possible.

Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that Torres got out of his seat and approached the starboard side door where two flight attendants were standing in the aisle. One of the flight attendants saw Torres mouthing something that he could not hear. Video taken by a passenger allegedly depicts Torres yelling at points that he would “kill every man on this plane” and “I’m taking over this plane.” Torres then allegedly thrust towardone of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times. Passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of the flight crew. Torres was immediately taken into custody upon the flight’s arrival to Boston.

The charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.