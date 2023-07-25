BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly attacking a woman who did not say good morning to him.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, 33-year-old Ian Atkinson of Boston will be facing a dangerousness hearing Tuesday and has been charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car). He is currently being held without bail until his hearing.

Around 9:00 a.m. on July 13, Boston police were called to a home on Balsam Street in Dorchester for a victim that told the officers she was watering her lawn when an unknown man, later identified as Atkinson, walked up to her and cursed at her for not saying good morning to him. The victim began recording Atkinson with her phone, stating she was in fear of his aggressive state.

Atkinson then got into a black Mercedes parked nearby but got back out of the car and allegedly walked up to the woman and began punching her. Surveillance footage obtained by the officers shows Atkinson allegedly punching the woman at least seven times in the head. Atkinson then got back in his vehicle and swerved toward the direction of the victim before driving off.

The victim, left bleeding from her nose, was taken to a hospital for a fractured nose and subconjunctival hemorrhage to her left eye. The victim told police she did bite Atkinson in the shoulder during the attack.

She was able to record the suspect’s license plate and told police that he was wearing a GPS tracking device. Officers were able to identify Atkinson as the suspect and confirm his identity with the GPS information on his device.

“It’s difficult to comprehend the viciousness and randomness of such an attack, in this case on a stranger doing nothing more than watering her lawn. All over a perceived—and perhaps nonexistent—slight. But it isn’t difficult to admire the bravery and alertness of this victim, and her presence of mind not only to get crucial video of her attacker but also to notice that he was strapped with a GPS device,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.