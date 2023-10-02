LEXINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man has been charged in a double shooting involving his mother and her friend.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, 22-year-old Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan of Lexington was arrested Friday and charged with the following:

Two counts of armed assault with intent to murder

Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Two counts of assault and battery as a result of discharge of a firearm

Possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition

Around 4:46 p.m. on Friday, Lexington police were called by the 57-year-old mother at their home on Keeler Farm Way, stating that she and her friend, a 55-year-old woman, were shot by her son. Police arrived at the home and arrested the son. The two women were taken to the hospital for their injuries and are expected to be okay. Roman-Finnagan was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation but was later released.

A police investigation alleges that Roman-Finnagan had illegally purchased the firearm and had kept it in his room. On Friday, he grabbed the gun and allegedly shot both his mother and her friend.

Lexington Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating this incident.