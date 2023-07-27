Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARLBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – A Marlboro man is facing charges after allegedly using social media to receive and distribute child pornography.

In early June, authorities identified 44-year-old Larry Stephen allegedly using social media to post and receive child pornography. A search warrant was executed at his home and his phone was seized. The search of Stephen’s phone allegedly revealed the presence of child pornography.

By June 18, Stephen was arrested and charged with one count of receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. He was released following an initial appearance in Boston in federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, if convicted, Stephen faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.