WINCHENDON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winchendon man was arrested Tuesday for malicious destruction of property in Milford, only months after being arrested for the same charges in Southampton.

Winchendon Police Lieutenant Kevin Wolski told 22News they arrested Alexander Yee of Winchendon at his home on a warrant issued by the Milford District Court for malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Over the last week, police in Milford, Bellingham, Franklin and Holliston posted on social media to warn residents of a man in his 30s driving a blue Chevy Impala that was targeting young women by flattening their tires or filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home.

Police in Milford told NBC10 Boston they had identified a man from Winchendon on Saturday night that admitted to putting juice in the gas tank of a woman’s vehicle at a Target parking lot. However, the man refused to turn himself in so police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Lt. Wolski said the Winchendon Police Department will also be filing a complaint against Yee for criminal harassment, annoying phone calls, and annoying & accosting another person.

On November 14, Yee was arrested in Southampton for the same charges. Officers were called to the parking lot of the Big Y for a report of a suspicious person allegedly putting something into a gas tank of a parked vehicle. The person had left the area but witnesses were able to provide police with enough information to identify Yee as the suspect. He was arrested the following day at his home in Winchendon.

Alexander Yee (courtesy: Southampton Police Department)

Yee pleaded not guilty in November to charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony. Yee’s bail was set at $10,000 and if bail was posted, he was required to wear an electronic monitor ankle bracelet and stay out of Hampshire County.