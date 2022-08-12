AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested for assaulting a store clerk and her mother in a gas station after his credit card failed to work.

According to Auburn Police, around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 officers were called to a gas station on Route 12 for a report of an assault. An investigation into the incident revealed 30-year-old Kyle Fitta of North Dighton was unable to complete a transaction with his credit card at the front counter. Without saying a word to the clerk, he allegedly began to punch the 19-year-old woman in the face. The mother of the clerk, who was the manager, attempted to stop the man but he then began assaulting her.

The man stopped attacking them after another customer entered the gas station and screamed at him to stop. Fitta then left but stole the mother’s cell phone and keys. The daughter suffered a broken nose, a black eye and a cut above her left eye that required stitches and the mother suffered a black eye, cuts, bruises and a back injury.

Credit: Auburn Police Department

Credit: Auburn Police Department

Fitta drove away and entered the Mass Pike where he caused a car crash and then violently assaulted another driver. Police say he resisted arrested while being detained by Massachusetts State Police. Troopers found the stolen keys and cell phone in his vehicle.

Fitta has been charged with the following:

Unarmed robbery

Assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)

Malicious destruction of property (2 counts)

Both woman are expected to recover from their injuries.