BOSTON (WWLP) – A Quincy man was arrested in connection with more than $1 million in a counterfeit check scheme.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 41-year-old Hui Zhang was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank fraud scheme involving approximately 114 counterfeit checks, totaling more than $1 million. He is being charged with one count of bank fraud.

Zhang allegedly opened fraudulent bank accounts under false identities, deposited over $1 million worth of approximately 114 counterfeit checks, and then withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from these accounts, via ATMs, from June 2020 to at least May 2022.

Investigators identified Zhang in part by a tattoo on his left hand that was visible in surveillance footage of the ATM withdrawals and he allegedly used the same IP address that was used to open one of the fraudulent bank accounts and to deposit counterfeit checks.

If convicted, Zhang faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million, or twice the gross proceeds.