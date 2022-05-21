BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Revere was sentenced to prison for attempting to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine from undercover agents.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 35-year-old Jesus Arley Munera-Gomez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was convicted on November 15, 2021 of attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Munera-Gomez arranged and met undercover agents in February of 2020 to purchase 20 kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested immediately after taking a duffle bag from the undercover agents containing fake cocaine.

Police seized approximately $200,000 in cash from his home, which was to be used as the down payment for the cocaine.