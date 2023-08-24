CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly murdering and dismembering his roommate in Indiana back in 2017.

According to State Police, 54-year-old John Hallett of Cambridge was arrested Thursday at his apartment on Chester Street with the help of Cambridge Police and U.S. Marshals.

In August 2022, Michigan City, Indiana Police determined that Hallett allegedly murdered his roommate in 2017 by striking him with a blunt object and choking him. He then allegedly disemboweled the body and threw out the remains in various public trash cans.

A cadaver dog searched Hallett’s former residence and alerted officers of the scent of human remains in the basement. Evidence was collected and later confirmed by a forensic lab that there was decomposing matter in the basement. An arrest warrant was then issued for Hallett’s arrest.

Police learned that Hallett had since relocated to Cambridge. Hallett is facing a charge of murder and will be prosecuted in Indiana.