QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Quincy man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to light a raccoon on fire.

On Saturday, officers were called to the backyard of a home on Royal Street in Quincy, according to NBC Boston. When officers arrived, they found two neighbors arguing. As they were arguing, the officers noticed that there was a live raccoon in a trap cage that had apparent burn injuries.

A video showed 63-year-old Andrew Chieu building a fire in a tin can, placing the trap cage with the raccoon inside on top of the fire as it intensified.

Chieu was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and was arraigned on Tuesday. The raccoon was taken to a Quincy animal hospital for treatment, and the extent of its injuries is unknown at this time.