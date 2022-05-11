BURLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Winthrop was arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping.

According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Tyler Healey was arrested Tuesday after police received a report at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday from a driver who pulled over after seeing a woman being dragged away on foot by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road.

The suspect ran when he saw the 911 caller pull their vehicle over nearby. Police found the 37-year-old victim who says she was allegedly grabbed, touched indecently, dragged, and her shirt was removed during the altercation.

Police identified Healey as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Burlington Police Department along with Winthrop Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, located and arrested Healey in Winthrop.

Healy is charged with the following: