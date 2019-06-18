Massachusetts man charged with attempted murder of New York police officer

HAWTHORNE, New York (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with an incident in New York Monday morning.

According to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, when an officer pulled over a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kevin Santos. The officer allegedly found Santos did not have a valid license and asked him to step out of the car.

The department said Santos initially got out of the car, but then got back in. The officer was leaning in the car trying to get Santos out of the vehicle when he allegedly drove away.

The officer was able to climb inside the vehicle to avoid being dragged, according to the department, and struggled with Santos as he drove up to 60 miles per hour. Santos’ door was also allegedly open throughout the incident.

Santos allegedly swerved across both lanes of the highway and onto the shoulder for three-quarters of a mile, braking hard and accelerating in an attempt to throw the officer from the car.

The department said the officer was able to stop the car and was Santos was boxed in by a county police patrol car as he tried to drive away again.

When the car was searched after his arrest, the department said 9,000 glassine envelopes of heroin were found inside the vehicle.

Santos is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault, and first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital with an injury to one of his hands an arm and was later released. Santos was also taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

He was held overnight Monday and is expected to be arraigned sometime Tuesday.

At this time, it is not known where in Massachusetts Santos is from.