REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer as well as possession of tools used in burglaries.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued for a white Ford Crown Victoria with a Massachusetts registration that was allegedly using flashing lights to force other vehicles off the roadways. Troopers searched the registration and discovered the vehicle was owned by 43-year-old Byron J. Boisseau of Revere.

Minutes later, the vehicle was seen on Ocean Avenue in Revere. A trooper could see flashing amber-colored lights in the vehicle’s front and rear windows. The vehicle had no other identifying marks or signs.

After conducting a traffic stop, the trooper walked up to the vehicle and could see a black hat with the word “Security” on the top of the back seat, facing the rear window. Boisseau was wearing a shirt with the word “Security” on the front and a silver badge could be seen hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Boisseau told the trooper he worked for a security company and was in possession of a mace gun and BB gun. Boisseau was told to get out of the vehicle and was wearing a police-style belt, the trooper removed a pepper spray gun, an expandable baton and a BB gun loaded with metal pellets from his possession.

The trooper searched Boisseau’s pockets and vehicle and also seized the following:

  • A folding knife
  • Black handcuffs in a belt pouch
  • A small black flashlight
  • A canister of pepper spray in a belt holder
  • Two handcuff keys
  • Expandable baton
  • An alcohol breathalyzer test kit in its wrapper
  • Black rubber gloves
  • Glock-style BB gun
  • Plastic mace gun with a canister of propellant
  • A bulletproof vest with two steel plates inserted
  • A metal security badge in a chain holder
  • A large black flashlight
  • An aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms
  • A black Balaclava-style ski mask
  • A large pair of bolt cutters
  • A small pair of bolt cutters
  • A push-bar bumper (the type of bumper attached to the front of police vehicles)

Boisseau was arrested and has been charged with the following:

  1. Impersonation of a Police Officer
  2. Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
  3. Possession of Burglarious Tools
  4. Disorderly Conduct
  5. Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  6. Attaching Non-Compliant Aftermarket Lighting

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.