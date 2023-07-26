REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer as well as possession of tools used in burglaries.
Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued for a white Ford Crown Victoria with a Massachusetts registration that was allegedly using flashing lights to force other vehicles off the roadways. Troopers searched the registration and discovered the vehicle was owned by 43-year-old Byron J. Boisseau of Revere.
Minutes later, the vehicle was seen on Ocean Avenue in Revere. A trooper could see flashing amber-colored lights in the vehicle’s front and rear windows. The vehicle had no other identifying marks or signs.
After conducting a traffic stop, the trooper walked up to the vehicle and could see a black hat with the word “Security” on the top of the back seat, facing the rear window. Boisseau was wearing a shirt with the word “Security” on the front and a silver badge could be seen hanging from the rear-view mirror.
Boisseau told the trooper he worked for a security company and was in possession of a mace gun and BB gun. Boisseau was told to get out of the vehicle and was wearing a police-style belt, the trooper removed a pepper spray gun, an expandable baton and a BB gun loaded with metal pellets from his possession.
The trooper searched Boisseau’s pockets and vehicle and also seized the following:
- A folding knife
- Black handcuffs in a belt pouch
- A small black flashlight
- A canister of pepper spray in a belt holder
- Two handcuff keys
- Expandable baton
- An alcohol breathalyzer test kit in its wrapper
- Black rubber gloves
- Glock-style BB gun
- Plastic mace gun with a canister of propellant
- A bulletproof vest with two steel plates inserted
- A metal security badge in a chain holder
- A large black flashlight
- An aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms
- A black Balaclava-style ski mask
- A large pair of bolt cutters
- A small pair of bolt cutters
- A push-bar bumper (the type of bumper attached to the front of police vehicles)
Boisseau was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Impersonation of a Police Officer
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of Burglarious Tools
- Disorderly Conduct
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Attaching Non-Compliant Aftermarket Lighting
