REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer as well as possession of tools used in burglaries.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued for a white Ford Crown Victoria with a Massachusetts registration that was allegedly using flashing lights to force other vehicles off the roadways. Troopers searched the registration and discovered the vehicle was owned by 43-year-old Byron J. Boisseau of Revere.

Minutes later, the vehicle was seen on Ocean Avenue in Revere. A trooper could see flashing amber-colored lights in the vehicle’s front and rear windows. The vehicle had no other identifying marks or signs.

After conducting a traffic stop, the trooper walked up to the vehicle and could see a black hat with the word “Security” on the top of the back seat, facing the rear window. Boisseau was wearing a shirt with the word “Security” on the front and a silver badge could be seen hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Boisseau told the trooper he worked for a security company and was in possession of a mace gun and BB gun. Boisseau was told to get out of the vehicle and was wearing a police-style belt, the trooper removed a pepper spray gun, an expandable baton and a BB gun loaded with metal pellets from his possession.

The trooper searched Boisseau’s pockets and vehicle and also seized the following:

A folding knife

Black handcuffs in a belt pouch

A small black flashlight

A canister of pepper spray in a belt holder

Two handcuff keys

Expandable baton

An alcohol breathalyzer test kit in its wrapper

Black rubber gloves

Glock-style BB gun

Plastic mace gun with a canister of propellant

A bulletproof vest with two steel plates inserted

A metal security badge in a chain holder

A large black flashlight

An aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms

A black Balaclava-style ski mask

A large pair of bolt cutters

A small pair of bolt cutters

A push-bar bumper (the type of bumper attached to the front of police vehicles)

Boisseau was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Impersonation of a Police Officer Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Possession of Burglarious Tools Disorderly Conduct Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Attaching Non-Compliant Aftermarket Lighting