Alban Dobra has been ordered to be held without bail.

PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is facing manslaughter charges after the death of his sister during an incident on New Year’s Day.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, around 5:20 p.m. on January 1st officers were called to a home on Esquire Drive in Peabody for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious head trauma in the front yard of the home.

Police say 39-year-old Alban Dobra was attempting to remove his two sisters from his home. Dobra allegedly grabbed one of his sisters, Mimoza Sawtelle, and pushed her off the front steps onto the walkway. Sawtelle’s head hit the walkway and caused serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital but died of her injuries on January 5th.

Dobra was arrested the night of the incident and charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and serious bodily injury. He was arraigned on those charges on January 2nd and was ordered to be held without bail.

After his sister’s death, Dobra is now facing a charge of manslaughter and is due back in court on Friday for a detention hearing.