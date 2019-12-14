Massachusetts man charged with murder in death of woman found shot in car

A Massachusetts man is being held by police and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman found shot in the driver’s side of her car.

Twenty-three-year-old Luis Santos of Hudson turned himself in at the Hudson Police Department on Friday night.

He’s been accused of killing Karla Rodriguez of Framingham, who was shot Thursday afternoon and died early Friday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the couple had been in a relationship for several months and were returning to a home in Hudson when there was a disagreement. She says Santos allegedly fired several shots at Rodriguez before fleeing the scene on foot.

Santos’ surrender on Friday was arranged by his attorney. Santos is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.