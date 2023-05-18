WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a decade after the body of five-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found in a suitcase alongside a highway outside Worcester, a man has been arraigned for his murder.

Alberto Sierra Jr, 32, was in Worcester Superior Court Thursday, pleading not guilty to a murder charge. Sierra was the boyfriend of Oliver’s mother.

He had already served prison time. after pleading guilty to abusing the boy’s siblings and mother. Oliver was last seen alive in September of 2013 but wasn’t reported missing until three months later.

His body was found in a suitcase alongside Interstate 190 in Sterling in April of 2014. The death was later ruled a homicide.