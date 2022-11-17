WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.

Troopers returning from training to the State Police Weston Barracks along the Mass. Pike found an F-150 truck parked across two spaces perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking at around 3:30 a.m. last week.

AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. Posted Placard

Two men were found asleep in the truck with the keys inside. When the Troopers woke the men up, the driver allegedly tried to put the truck into gear multiple times. After the failed attempt, the men opened their doors. The driver agreed to perform field sobriety tests and was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, and Mass. Pike – restricted parking violation.