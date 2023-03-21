CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chelsea man who was previously convicted of assault to rape was arrested Monday for possessing child pornography.

According to the Justice Department in Boston 54-year-old Lasall Johnson was convicted in 1989 of two counts of assault to rape, for which he received a 20-year state prison sentence with two years committed and the balance suspended for 18 years. As a result of those convictions, Johnson is a level 2 registered sex offender.

A level 2 sex offender is classified as having a moderate risk of re-offending and posing a moderate degree of danger to the public.

March 20th charging documents indicate that an investigation was conducted into suspected child sexual abuse material being exchanged online. The file-sharing network was identified as a user located at Johnson’s residence. During a search of Johnson’s home, six electronic devices were seized that were found to allegedly contain several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

Johnson was detained pending a hearing scheduled for March 23rd. If found guilty, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison due to his prior convictions, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.