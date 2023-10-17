TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Bedford man was arrested for trafficking narcotics in Taunton earlier this month.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers were patrolling Route 24 in Taunton just after 4:30 p.m. on October 9th. They performed an electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Nissan Altima and discovered that the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

A trooper stopped the Nissan on Route 24 southbound before Exit 17 and confirmed that the driver was 29-year-old Nathaniel Ojuri of New Bedford. Due to his suspended license, he was removed from his car and was placed under arrest.

Before the vehicle was towed away, troopers conducted an inventory of its contents. Troopers found multiple packages and baggies of various substances that are suspected to be a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills. Also, troopers found a large amount of empty clear plastic bags, a digital scale, rubber bands, and other items that are commonly used in the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Ojuri was taken to the Middleboro Barracks for booking, and a bail commissioner set his bail at $10,000. Ojuri was then taken to the Ash Street Jail pending his arraignment at Taunton District Court on the following charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute, subsequent offense

Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute, subsequent offense

Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute, subsequent offense

Possession of a Class C Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute