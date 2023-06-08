BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 40-year-old Vincent Lambert was indicted on three counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The charging documents indicate that Lambert allegedly distributed methamphetamine in Boston on February 15th of five grams or more and on April 4th of 50 grams or more, as well as in Cambridge on March 2nd of 50 grams or more.

Lambert was previously convicted of narcotics offenses in Massachusetts state court and faces up to life in prison if found guilty.