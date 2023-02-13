BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was indicted in connection with trying to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and her boyfriend.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 46-year-old Mohammed Chowdhury was indicted on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

A person notified federal law enforcement in November that Chowdhury was soliciting assistance in having his wife murdered. Chowdhury had allegedly paid someone to conduct the murder for hire, but they took the money and did not follow through, according to the court document.

During the investigation, an undercover agent then posed as a contract killer to communicate with Chowdhury about his alleged murder-for-hire plot. It is alleged that he was looking for help with killing his wife and her new boyfriend whom she left him for. He said that his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect.

“So how we gonna disappear his, uh, body?” and stated, “No evidence. No evidence. No evidence from like, you know, that, uh, I did something, you know?”, Chowdhury allegedly asked the agents.

He agreed to pay $4,000 per murder, with a deposit of $500.

Chowdhury was arrested on January 17th when he met with undercover agents and confirmed that he wanted the murders committed. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.