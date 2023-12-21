BOSTON (WWLP) – One of the eight people indicted in the ‘Operation Good Fortune’ investigation for money laundering in Boston’s Chinatown district pleaded guilty.

According to the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Chengzou Liu of Braintree was a large-scale marijuana trafficker who laundered his drug proceeds through China Gourmet, a restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood, co-owned by Qiu Mei Zeng and Shi Rong Zhang.

During the investigation, dubbed ‘Operation Good Fortune’, Liu was seen delivering bags containing tens of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to the restaurant, which were then wired to accounts in the U.S. and various accounts in China provided by Liu. A wiretap investigation revealed Liu laundered his drug proceeds in amounts greater than $30,000.

In July 2022, eight people were indicted for their alleged roles in elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.

Shi Rong Zhang, 48, of Windham, N.H. Qiu Mei Zeng, 47, of Quincy Vincent Feng, 32, of Quincy Da Zeng, 30, of Massachusetts Wei Qing Zeng, 58, of Quincy Xian Rong Zeng, 45, of Hanover Qiu Fang Zeng, 59, of Windham, N.H. Chengzou Liu, 36, of Braintree,

On Wednesday, Liu pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2024.