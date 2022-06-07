BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Brockton pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in trafficking drugs on the dark web.

According to The Department of Justice in Boston, 25-year-old Allante Pires pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, Ketamine and Alprazolam (Xanax).

He was indicted along with co-conspirators Binh Thanh Le and Steven McCall. Le, who was the ringleader of the drug-trafficking operation, created and operated a vendor site called “EastSideHigh” in markets on the Dark Web. After receiving the orders and payment via Bitcoin, the men mailed the drugs to customers throughout the United States.

Over 19 kilograms of MDMA, almost seven kilograms of Ketamine, nearly one kilogram of cocaine and more than 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills were seized by authorities during the investigation. Investigators also recovered a computer with the “EastSideHigh” vendor page open, numerous packages containing MDMA and Ketamine, various shipping and packaging materials and a pill press from the office space in Stoughton.

Le was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release, ordered to forfeit more than 59 Bitcoin (currently worth in excess of $1.7 million), $114,680 in cash, $42,390 representing the proceeds from the sale of a 2018 BMW M3, along with other items including a pill press and currency counter.

Pires is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2022. A plea hearing for McCall is scheduled for June 28, 2022.