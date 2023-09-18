BOSTON (WWLP) – A Newton man pleaded guilty in connection with selling cocaine and a firearm to an undercover agent.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 38-year-old Shawn Craig who was on supervised release from a 2014 federal conviction, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Craig met an undercover agent three times between September and October 2022 and provided cocaine in exchange for cash. The third exchange included providing the undercover agent with a firearm, ammunition, and cocaine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18th.

In 2014, Craig was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release in that case for a 2014 federal conviction for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.