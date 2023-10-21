BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Malden has pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as Adderall, Xanax, or oxycodone.

According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Matthew Ramos pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and other controlled substances. Ramos faces a sentence of 90 months in prison under the terms of his plea agreement.

Ramos was indicted in December 2021 along with co-defendant Igor Desouza. After a search of his residence, a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, black tar heroin, MDMA crystals, cocaine, doses of LSD, and nearly 10,000 pills that include thousands of methamphetamine pills pressed to resemble Adderall or Xanax, thousands of fentanyl pills (some mixed with xylazine) pressed to resemble oxycodone, thousands of MDMA tablets, amphetamines, and oxycodone were found.

Desouza pleaded guilty on August 31 and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and other controlled substances provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.