BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced to prison in connection with trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Luis Sonier Bautista Moreta met a cooperating source acting on behalf of an undercover officer in Attleboro on October 22, 2021 for a transaction involving one kilogram of fentanyl and 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

On November 1, 2021 in Dorchester, Bautista’s relative arranged for him to sell 1,000 more pills to the undercover officer, but he left before completing the deal. Officers seized 1,000 pills containing fentanyl during a search of Bautista’s home on November 10, 2021.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.