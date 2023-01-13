BOSTON (WWLP) – A Lynn man was sentenced to prison for accessing with intent to view child pornography.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 36-year-old Thomas LeBlanc was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count of access with intent to view of child pornography.

LeBlanc was sentenced to five years in prison for a federal conviction of receipt and possession of child pornography in 2017. As part of his release, he was subject to cell phone monitoring, it was revealed that LeBlanc used the cell phone to access child pornography and was subsequently sentenced in 2020 to an additional two years in prison.

After his release from prison in May 2022, again his cell phone monitoring revealed he accessed child pornography.