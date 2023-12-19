PROVIDENCE (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to prison for defrauding rideshare companies by using stolen identities to make fraudulent driver accounts.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Thiago De Souza Prado of Revere was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $50,000. Prado was found guilty in September of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, since 2019 Prado obtained stolen Massachusetts driver’s licenses and also bought social security numbers through the darknet. Prado and 17 other co-conspirators used those stolen identities to pass criminal background and driver record checks that are required by ridesharing companies and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

Once the driving accounts were active, Prado either used the account himself or rented it to people that could not pass the background checks, which often was due to them not having a social security number and had entered the United States illegally.

The fake accounts would also be used to receive bonuses from the rideshare companies by referring other fake accounts to the program. Prado and the co-conspirators would use an app to spoof rides and ride lengths in order to be paid for “ghost rides,” which would be longer and more expensive. Prado used the stolen identities to create bank accounts to receive these payments.

“What Thiago De Souza Prado and this crew did is truly egregious. They stole the identities of unsuspecting consumers, violated customers’ privacy, and potentially compromised public safety by putting unqualified drivers behind the wheel of these rideshare and food delivery services which millions of people rely on,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We are very grateful to Uber’s Global Security and Investigations team for their diligent efforts in rooting out this massive fraud ring, for quickly bringing it to the FBI’s attention, and for working with us to ensure the defendants in this case were brought to justice and held accountable for the crimes they committed.”