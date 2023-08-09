BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced to prison for robbing a postal worker of the key used to open the blue USPS collection boxes at gunpoint.

According to the Department of Justice, in January 20-year-old Anthony Diaz approached a USPS letter carrier in Peabody and stated, “Give me the keys,” while pointing a semi-automatic pistol. The victim handed Diaz the USPS vehicle key in which Diaz said, “Give me the rest of the key,” and “Hurry up or I’ll shoot you.”

The victim removed his keychain, which was attached to his belt, containing his USPS Arrow Key, and asked if he could have his vehicle key back. Diaz did not respond, placed the firearm in his jacket pocket, and left in a nearby vehicle.

A USPS Arrow Key is a specific key designed to open designated blue USPS collection boxes in a specific area.

In April, Diaz pleaded guilty to forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a United States Postal employee, while they were engaged in the performance of their official duties, and did so by use of a deadly weapon, a firearm; and assaulting a person having lawful charge, custody and control of United States mail, money and other property of the United States, with the intent to rob, steal and purloin that mail, money and other property of the United States, and in doing so put the life of that victim in jeopardy by the use of a firearm.

He was sentenced in Boston federal court to four years in prison and three years of supervised release for the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in Massachusetts.