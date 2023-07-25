BOSTON (WWLP) – A Malden man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to hire a contract killer to murder his then-wife.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old Massimo Marenghi pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire.

In January 2021, someone reported that Marenghi had complained about his then-wife because she was seeking a restraining order against him. Marenghi then asked an individual for assistance in killing his wife. The individual introduced Marenghi to an undercover agent who then posed as a contract killer.

Marenghi met with the undercover agent and asked to help “eliminate” his problem later that month. Marenghi provided the agent with a photo of his then-wife’s house and explained how to avoid cameras while approaching the house.

On January 29, Marenghi met with the undercover agent again and talked about moving forward with the killing of his wife, providing a $1,500 cash deposit for the murder. Marenghi explained to the agent that the sooner the “demolition job” took place, the sooner he would be able to pay what he owed. He also gave the agent a photo of his then-wife, the color, model, and license plate number of her car, the hours she worked, and a schedule indicating when he would have custody of the kids, which was the “best time for the construction work to start.”

“Domestic violence is a truly haunting reality that is far too pervasive in our society. At its core, that is what the prosecution of Mr. Marenghi was all about. He was looking to engage in the most extreme form of domestic violence by plotting the murder of his wife. While the vast majority of domestic violence situations do not involve federal criminal law, when this office has an opportunity to hold people accountable for this type of despicable conduct, we will spare no effort in prosecuting such offenders,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

“Massimo Marenghi plotted to kill his wife and went to great lengths not to get caught. Thankfully, his plot was thwarted because the person he thought was a contract killer was in fact an undercover FBI Special Agent,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Mr. Marenghi’s conduct in this case was truly horrific, and today’s sentence is just. It is our hope the victim, in this case, can rest easier knowing that he will spend the next decade behind bars.”