BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Plainville was sentenced to prison on child exploitation charges.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 49-year-old David Cerasuolo was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in March of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and possession of child pornography.

Beginning in June 2020 over the course of six weeks, using a chat app, Cerasuolo sent more than 1,000 text messages to an undercover agent who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Authorities searched his residence and found child pornography on his cell phone, including images depicting children between the ages of six and 10 engaged in sexual conduct.