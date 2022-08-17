BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 57-year-old Fabio Quijano was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in April to money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

An undercover cop acting on behalf of a Colombian money broker was given $135,180 in 2018, $310,000, and $200,000 in 2019 in drug proceeds.

Nearly four kilograms of cocaine, over $310,000 in cash, a hydraulic kilogram press, drug packaging materials and numerous drug ledgers were seized in a stash house operated by Quijano and his business partner.