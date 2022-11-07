BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on November 3 after four days of his jury trial in connection with drug trafficking activities that involve cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Julio Ortiz was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. During the hearing, Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Ortiz was also charged by complaint in August 2019 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2019. An individual in Puerto Rico attempted to ship a box containing 29 kilograms of cocaine to an automotive repair garage in Lawrence. After an inspection of the box, employees of the shipping company found packages that appeared to be narcotics wrapped in plastic and called the police.

A search of the package revealed that there was a total of 29 kilograms of cocaine in the box. Following a controlled delivery of the package to the recipient address in Lawrence, Ortiz and his co-defendant, Edgar Castro, were seen unpacking the box and moving the containers of cocaine into another vehicle. Ortiz and Castro were arrested after that.

Ortiz’s co-defendant, Edgar Castro, pleaded guilty on October 31 prior to jury empanelment and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27.