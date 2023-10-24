BOSTON (WWLP) – A Tewksbury man was sentenced to prison for robbing Santander Bank in 2020.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, at around 10 a.m. on September 22, 2020, 40-year-old Nicholas O’Neil entered Santander Bank and handed a teller a demand note and a red cloth bag. The teller placed $5,689 into the bag and handed it to the robber, who left in a white pickup truck.

A short time later, the pickup truck was located and “boxed in” in heavy traffic. Police officers removed and arrested O’Neil. Inside the vehicle, officers located the red bag with the bank’s money and the demand note.

In February 2023, O’Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison and three years of supervised release.