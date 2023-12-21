BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Lynn, Massachusetts who taught English to children in Laos, Asia pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting minors.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 56-year-old Michael Sebastian taught English at a school he operated in Laos to impoverished children. In Laos, he also had certain students living with him who were given chores instead of rental payments.

According to the charging documents, Sebastian had a massage as one of the “chores”, during which he would be naked and require some students to touch his genitals and masturbate him. He was arrested and charged in July 2020 following his return to the United States for sexually abusing three minor children who lived with him between May 2018 and September 2019.

Sebastian pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. His sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024. and faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Mr. Sebastian ingratiated himself into a position of trust and then manipulated his relationships to exploit vulnerable minors who sought refuge and education. His horrific conduct is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Ensuring the safety of our children from an array of threats is an absolute a top priority for this office. This case should send a resounding message to Americans in Massachusetts and beyond: predators will be identified, prosecuted and held accountable.”

“Teachers like Michael Sebastian who use their access to children for their own sexual gratification are both a danger and a disgrace. Today, Mr. Sebastian finally admitted to exploiting impoverished children in a foreign country and betraying their trust,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “This case illustrates how the FBI will pursue justice beyond American borders to safeguard vulnerable victims from predators.”