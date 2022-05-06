METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man that ran from his court trial after being convicted for several child rape charges was captured in Maine Friday.

State Police Spokesperson David Procopio said 38-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr. of Methuen was arrested Friday in Farmingdale, Maine by troopers with assistance from U.S. Marshalls. Officers received information that he was in the town Friday morning. When they went the suspected house, they observed a vehicle leaving with Corbin in it as the passenger.

Troopers arrested Corbin and also located a firearm in the vehicle. He is being charged as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm in Maine. Corbin will be sentenced for the eight child rape charges on Thursday.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Corbin was convicted on April 14 for eight counts of aggravated rape of a child. Corbin ran from his trial and cut off his ankle GPS bracelet on North Street in Andover.

Corbin was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl that were known to him on several occasions. The assaults happened in 2017 at a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford. He also gave the children minor drugs and alcohol before assaulting them.

He was in court for the first three days of his six-day trial before cutting off his GPS bracelet and running.