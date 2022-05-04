METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts District Attorney’s office and police department are searching for a man that was convicted for child rape charges and is currently on the run.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr. of Methuen was convicted on April 14 for eight counts of aggravated rape of a child. Corbin ran from his trial and investigators have been unable to locate him for sentencing.

Corbin has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’11” in height and weighs approximately 160 pounds. His last known location is North Street in Andover where he cut off his ankle GPS bracelet. He has ties in several Massachusetts towns, including Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill and Hudson, New Hampshire.

Corbin was found guilty for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl that were known to him on several occasions. The assaults happened in 2017 at a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford. He also gave the children minor drugs and alcohol before assaulting them.

He was in court for the first three days of his six-day trial before cutting off his GPS bracelet and running.

If you have any information on Corbin’s location, you are asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 978-538-6180. Avoid contact with him if possible.