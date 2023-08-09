FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police along with Fall River Police arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with the sex trafficking of a child.

According to Massachusetts State Police, in 2018 a juvenile was held against her will, drugged, and forced to engage in sexual acts. An arrest warrant was issued for 57-year-old Thomas Almeida for sexual conduct with a child under 18.

On Sunday, August 6th, information developed that Almeida may be back in the area and was at TF Green International Airport in Rhode Island awaiting a return flight to Florida. He was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. at the Jet Blue Terminal and was held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice.

He will be prosecuted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, which will coordinate his return to Massachusetts to face trial. Two additional people were previously convicted of trafficking the juvenile and were sentenced to state prison.