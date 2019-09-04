Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
Massachusetts ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ arrested in Mexico

(Massachusetts State Police)

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO (WWLP) – A fugitive on Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders list was arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, 61-year-old John Corbett was found living in a container home in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. A trooper had received information that Corbett was living there and forwarded it along to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Massachusetts State Police had been searching for Corbett for more than a year after he failed to register as a Level 3 sex offender.

Corbett is required to register as a sex offender as a result of his 1990 conviction for aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering. The conviction followed an incident in which Corbett broke into a Newton home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Corbett has been deported to Georgia, where he is awaiting rendition proceedings.

