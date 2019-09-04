Massachusetts ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ arrested in Mexico

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO (WWLP) – A fugitive on Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders list was arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, 61-year-old John Corbett was found living in a container home in San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. A trooper had received information that Corbett was living there and forwarded it along to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Massachusetts State Police had been searching for Corbett for more than a year after he failed to register as a Level 3 sex offender.

Corbett is required to register as a sex offender as a result of his 1990 conviction for aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering. The conviction followed an incident in which Corbett broke into a Newton home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Corbett has been deported to Georgia, where he is awaiting rendition proceedings.