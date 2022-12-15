ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in 1991 was arrested in Guatemala on Wednesday.

After more than 30 years, 50-year-old Mario R. Garcia was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala. He was a member of the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted Fugitives list for the November 16, 1991 stabbing homicide of Ismael Recinos-Garcia during a fight at Dean and Bank Streets in Attleboro.

An arrest warrant was issued shortly after the homicide for Garcia, who was 19 at the time. In 2014 the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section developed information that Garcia was likely in a remote area of his native Guatemala. In early 2022, information identified a shrimp farm where Garcia might be working in Iztapa, Guatemala.

An apprehension team served the warrant for Garcia’s arrest, he attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a body of water at the shrimp farm but was captured and placed into custody. Garcia’s extradition to the US to face prosecution in Bristol County for Recinos-Garcia’s murder is being coordinated by U.S., Massachusetts, and Guatemalan authorities.

(Massachusetts State Police)

“We don’t forget, we are persistent, and we never cease in our efforts to secure justice for victims,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said. “The fact that we were able to reach into Guatemala to hold accountable someone who committed a homicide in Massachusetts is a result of both tenacious police work and the value of our relationships with local, federal and international partners.”

“We are glad that the victim, Ismael Recinos-Garcia, will finally have justice be brought forth for this senseless murder,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. I would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the US Marshal’s Service, the Department of State, and the Guatemalan Federal Police Force. This was great police work and these partnerships are extremely valuable.”

“The US Marshals Service specializes in tracking down fugitives around the country and around the world,” said Brian Kyes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts. “Along with our state and local domestic partners, and our international liaisons, we were able to locate and capture this violent fugitive.”

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn 3rd stated “I am very pleased and grateful for the efforts of all the state, local and federal agencies that worked together to secure an arrest in this case. I want specifically to acknowledge the efforts of my Cold Case Unit, the Massachusetts State Police, the State Department and the US Marshals Service. This collaborative effort led to an important first step in attempting to finally bring justice to the family of the victim. We look forward to the extradition process and to the prosecution of this case in Bristol County.”